Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Raises Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 87.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,799 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.07% of Yum China worth $11,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Yum China by 807.6% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

YUMC traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 67,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

