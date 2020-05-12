Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 15,158 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,158 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.6% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 236,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 60,385 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 144,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after acquiring an additional 52,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

HON stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.58. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

