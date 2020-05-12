Menhaden PLC (MHN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40 on June 12th

Menhaden PLC (LON:MHN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:MHN opened at GBX 81 ($1.07) on Tuesday. Menhaden has a one year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 115.90 ($1.52). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 86.12.

Get Menhaden alerts:

About Menhaden

The Company's investment objective is to generate long-term Shareholder returns, predominantly in the form of capital growth, by investing in businesses and opportunities, irrespective of their size, location or stage of development, delivering or benefiting from the efficient use of energy and resources.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Menhaden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menhaden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.