Menhaden PLC (MHN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40 on June 12th

Menhaden PLC (LON:MHN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:MHN opened at GBX 81 ($1.07) on Tuesday. Menhaden has a one year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 115.90 ($1.52). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 86.12.
About Menhaden
