Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 3.9% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. TIAA FSB increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 412,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,526,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $78.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,286,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,999,159. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average is $83.64. The stock has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

