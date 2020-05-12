Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.8% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 412,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,131,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,999,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.76. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.