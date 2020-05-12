Merck KGaA (MKGAF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS:MKGAF traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.60. 62 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $134.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.11 and a 200 day moving average of $116.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

