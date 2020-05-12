Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,092 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,657 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $417,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,770 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.49.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.34. 2,668,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,795,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.16. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

