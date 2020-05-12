Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,353,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,673,000 after buying an additional 62,414 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,257,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after buying an additional 42,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,007,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,461,000 after purchasing an additional 31,821 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 884,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,935,000 after purchasing an additional 168,976 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,795,000 after purchasing an additional 461,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.65. 29,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,062. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.43.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Polaris Industries from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.15.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

