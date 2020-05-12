Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 288 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,139,481,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,632,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,273,000 after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,677,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,367,000 after acquiring an additional 518,754 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,914,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,348,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,635,000 after acquiring an additional 216,196 shares in the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RY. Citigroup raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

NYSE:RY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.51. 69,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.816 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

