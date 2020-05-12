Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 854 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 65,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Chandler bought 13,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 114,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,861.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $19.45. 415,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,246,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

