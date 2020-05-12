Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 937 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $4,305,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Global Payments by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 187,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,095,000 after purchasing an additional 30,653 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Global Payments by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 8,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $822,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GPN. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,496 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.84. The company had a trading volume of 350,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,591. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 81.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.60.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.