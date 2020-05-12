Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,939,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Yum China by 456.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,274,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,221,000 after buying an additional 2,686,648 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Yum China by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,605,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,127,000 after buying an additional 1,683,588 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Yum China by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,301,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,501,000 after buying an additional 1,534,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Yum China by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,408,000 after buying an additional 947,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUMC. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

YUMC stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $49.67. 65,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84. Yum China Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $50.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

