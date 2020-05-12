Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $206.92. 546,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,669. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.04. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $214.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,695 shares of company stock valued at $45,118,526 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

