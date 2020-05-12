Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,784,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375,408 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 486.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,647,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,141 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,994,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA traded up $27.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $838.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,646,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,710,132. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $968.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $636.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $155.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -941.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.90) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total transaction of $126,333.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,006,700.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,111 shares of company stock valued at $78,194,352 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $510.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $560.35.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.