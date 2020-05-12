Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 1,208 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.45. 21,684,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,326,324. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.47.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,008,017 shares of company stock worth $46,108,962. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.