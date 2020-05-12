Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 92 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,953,000 after buying an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,788,000 after buying an additional 228,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,915,000 after buying an additional 153,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,439,000 after buying an additional 600,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $144.52. 810,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.32 and a 200 day moving average of $159.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADP shares. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.15.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.