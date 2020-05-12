Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,761 EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 19,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,027,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $85.89. The stock had a trading volume of 605,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,864. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.81 and a beta of 1.88. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $116,084.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $677,332.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,519 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,712.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,679 shares of company stock worth $4,236,863 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

