Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,559 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,828.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

BNS stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 80,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,784. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.6772 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

