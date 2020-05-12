Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,278,000 after purchasing an additional 942,118 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,757,000. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,599,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,070,000 after purchasing an additional 106,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,960,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,353,000 after acquiring an additional 75,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 25,641 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,944. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes purchased 2,564 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $114.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.03.

DRI traded down $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.03. 1,196,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,777. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

