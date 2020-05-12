Merit Financial Group LLC Has $206,000 Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.86. 719,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,260. The company has a market cap of $119.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.49. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $662,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

