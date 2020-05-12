Merit Financial Group LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on American Express from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.18. 2,203,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,579,857. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

