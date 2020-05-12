Merit Financial Group LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $648,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 272,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.77. 32,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,890. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $145.46 and a one year high of $248.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.68.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

