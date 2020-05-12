Merit Financial Group LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.11. 7,001,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,739,995. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

