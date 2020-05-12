Merit Financial Group LLC Has $410,000 Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,524 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,744,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,726,700. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.42. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Buckingham Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

