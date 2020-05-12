Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.44. 49,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.78. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

