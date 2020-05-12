Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Virco Mfg. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Virco Mfg. news, EVP Douglas A. Virtue acquired 15,378 shares of Virco Mfg. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $47,671.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,526.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 15,674 shares of Virco Mfg. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $48,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of VIRC stock remained flat at $$2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,309. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Virco Mfg. Co. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $26.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

