Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,601 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Financial Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 96,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,189 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 58,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,057,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 48,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RHS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.57. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,563. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $149.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.19 and its 200-day moving average is $139.09.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.