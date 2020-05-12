Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after buying an additional 2,069,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after buying an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,999,869,000 after buying an additional 1,049,252 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after buying an additional 2,941,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,093,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,322,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,940,158. The company has a market capitalization of $525.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

