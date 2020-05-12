Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,569,000 after purchasing an additional 273,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,235,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

Shares of COST traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.19. The company had a trading volume of 945,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,611. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

