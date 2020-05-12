Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 117,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 32,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

IJT traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,481. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.85. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $115.36 and a 52-week high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

