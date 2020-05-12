Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 26,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.56. The company had a trading volume of 33,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,561. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $44.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27.

