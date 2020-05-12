Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 1,857 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 61.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNG. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $117,161,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,792,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in RingCentral by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,543,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,378,000 after acquiring an additional 425,459 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at about $73,920,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 490,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after acquiring an additional 278,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNG. BTIG Research began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.71.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $6.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.51. 40,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.36. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of -217.20 and a beta of 0.59. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $276.61.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.84, for a total transaction of $1,556,503.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,493,009.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.57, for a total transaction of $618,272.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,160 shares in the company, valued at $62,159,911.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,617 shares of company stock worth $35,533,317. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.