Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 2,059 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 431,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,281,240. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.