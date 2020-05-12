Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2,785.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,444 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $6,960,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,514,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,317,000 after purchasing an additional 523,836 shares during the period. 45.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 881,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,643. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

In related news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,265,361.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 13,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $668,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,665. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

