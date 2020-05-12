Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives $13.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.71.

MESO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,440,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MESO remained flat at $$11.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 3.53. Mesoblast has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $20.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 337.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

