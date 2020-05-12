Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 94,100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $651,802,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 339.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,350,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $555,135. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.59. 17,193,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,220,124. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.02.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

