MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (MSVB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on June 1st

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS MSVB opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80. MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $13.85.

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Eric A. Koch purchased 3,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $45,873.74.

About MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH

Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB, a federal savings bank, provides a range of banking services to individuals and business customers. The company provides savings accounts and checking accounts. It also offers one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential loans, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans; commercial business loans, including lines of credit to businesses and letters of credit, as well as term, mortgage, equipment, and vehicle loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit and other loans secured by junior liens on the borrower's personal residence, home improvement loans, automobile and truck loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and other personal loans.

