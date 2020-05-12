Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Mimecast updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

MIME traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $41.63. 165,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $41.77. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised shares of Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 19,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $581,020.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572,317 shares in the company, valued at $47,216,679.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $132,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,348 shares of company stock worth $3,678,700 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

