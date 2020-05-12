MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Given $12.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. MVC Capital’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $12.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MVC Capital an industry rank of 129 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MVC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered MVC Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group downgraded MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised MVC Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 37,628 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MVC Capital by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after buying an additional 61,094 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in shares of MVC Capital by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 456,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 99,192 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MVC Capital by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 177,582 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MVC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. 16,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,482. The company has a market cap of $119.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.75. MVC Capital has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. MVC Capital had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 74.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that MVC Capital will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. MVC Capital’s payout ratio is currently 104.62%.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

