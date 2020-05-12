National Bank Financial Increases Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Price Target to C$36.00

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Morneau Shepell’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Morneau Shepell in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of MSI stock opened at C$32.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 45.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.69. Morneau Shepell has a twelve month low of C$24.42 and a twelve month high of C$35.54.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$243.05 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Morneau Shepell will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Morneau Shepell’s payout ratio is currently 107.44%.

In other Morneau Shepell news, Senior Officer Stephen Liptrap purchased 3,500 shares of Morneau Shepell stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$349,650.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

