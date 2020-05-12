National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSA stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 43,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,257. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -152.44 and a beta of 0.31. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $141,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $1,656,690 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

