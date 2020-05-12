Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Trading 16.9% Higher

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (TSE:NEPT)’s share price traded up 16.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.94 and last traded at C$3.94, 278,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 294,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.37.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.75 price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.68 million and a PE ratio of -9.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.17.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, engages in the extraction, purification, and formulation of value-added differentiated science based products. It develops turnkey nutrition product solutions in various delivery forms. The company offers specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit