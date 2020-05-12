Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Trading 16.9% Higher

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (TSE:NEPT)’s share price traded up 16.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.94 and last traded at C$3.94, 278,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 294,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.37.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.75 price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.68 million and a PE ratio of -9.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.17.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, engages in the extraction, purification, and formulation of value-added differentiated science based products. It develops turnkey nutrition product solutions in various delivery forms. The company offers specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

