New Look Vision Group (BCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 13th.

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$73.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$73.30 million.

Get New Look Vision Group alerts:

TSE:BCI traded up C$0.50 on Tuesday, hitting C$26.50. 2,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,885. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.88. The stock has a market cap of $414.99 million and a PE ratio of 22.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.35. New Look Vision Group has a fifty-two week low of C$20.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.40.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of New Look Vision Group from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

About New Look Vision Group

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses. As of March 18, 2019, it operated a network of 373 stores, including 204 stores in Quebec, 47 stores in British Columbia, 37 stores in Ontario, 25 stores in New Brunswick, 22 stores in Nova Scotia, 13 stores in Newfoundland & Labrador, 7 stores in Prince Edward Island, and 2 stores in Saskatchewan primarily under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, and Iris banners.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for New Look Vision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Look Vision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.