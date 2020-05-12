NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Trading Down 20%

NextSource Materials Inc (TSE:NEXT)’s share price was down 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 844,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 378,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33.

NextSource Materials Company Profile (TSE:NEXT)

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. It explores for graphite, vanadium, and other minerals. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

