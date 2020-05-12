Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 177 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.9% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $34,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,803,000 after purchasing an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,596,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH traded up $4.23 on Tuesday, hitting $292.92. The company had a trading volume of 137,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,269. The company has a market cap of $272.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.89.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.