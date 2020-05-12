Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,774 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.11% of Ameriprise Financial worth $14,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1,047.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 62,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,383,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 169,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,169,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.12. 347,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,687. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.