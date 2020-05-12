Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 34.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 60,385 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HON traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.84. 121,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,897. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.58. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.38.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

