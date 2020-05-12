Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,441 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $31,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,195 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,774,000 after acquiring an additional 765,113 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658,496 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,332,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,658 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,104 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,582,216. The stock has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.