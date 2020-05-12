Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.10% of Xylem worth $11,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,494,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XYL. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.64.

Xylem stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.07. The stock had a trading volume of 38,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,694. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.48.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. Xylem’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

