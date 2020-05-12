Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $31.57 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,883 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 0.8% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $31,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,057 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,474,000 after purchasing an additional 200,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,892,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,296,000 after buying an additional 44,281 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of American Tower by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after purchasing an additional 442,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.02. The company had a trading volume of 851,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,200. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $260.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.82. The stock has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,561 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

